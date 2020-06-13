Rwanda Confirms 31 New COVID-19 Cases, Highest In 3 Months

The first cases of COVID-19 in Rwanda was confirmed on March 14, and until June 12, the highest number of cases to be reported was 22.

On June 13, the country reported 31 new COVID-19 cases, the highest number ever, which brought the total confirmed cases to 541.

The country is still suffering from the cases that entered by two windows.

“Rusizi cluster and Rusumo continue to drive new cases; heightened vigilance is required everywhere,” reads the communique from the Ministry of Health.

This also brought the number of active cases to 207 while the recoveries reached 332 including 11 on Saturday.

With these numbers, the public has now understood that it belongs to them to protect themselves and to fear the virus instead of fearing a police officer who can force them to wear the face mask or something else.

“Wear your masks, people. Everywhere in public. Not just on the main roads where you’re worried about police catching you. You should be more worried about CORONA catching you!” writes Dayo Ntwari.

“I think this shows that keeping distance is more important. Non-medical masks have been proven not be prevent much for this virus and people are wearing them without keeping distance. Physical distancing is nr. 1!!” writes Uwera.

“We have only to respect the rules set by Health Ministry for saving our life, for instance: washing our hands every time with soap and pure water, wearing masks where mass people are, road traveling respect 1.5 meters and above,” writes Jean d’Amour Bizimana.

He ended his message with prayer, like many other messages under the trending tweet of the update.

“In Jesus Christ the virus will be reduced. Thanks,” writes Bizimana.

For former Minister of State at Ministry of Foreign Affairs Olivier Nduhungirehe, ” We all need to redouble our efforts in following guidelines set out by Ministry of health,” he said.

Some people have suggested that the rest of the country be facilitated to raise money for support relief to the Rusizi community in total lockdown.