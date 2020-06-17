Rwanda Kick Starts Tourism with Promotional Permits to See Mountain Gorillas

“Gorilla permits are now available for USD 200 for Rwandans and EAC nationals residing in Rwanda, and USD 500 for foreign residents,” reads part of the RDB Communique on Wednesday.

The promotion does not affect gorilla permits for foreign visitors who pay $ 1500 per permit.

The communique follows the resumption of domestic tourism and international tourism for visitors traveling on charter flights as per the resolution of June 16.

Moreover, RDB said, that there are other Special packages available for groups, families and corporates on other products in Volcanoes and Nyungwe National Parks.

Despite tourism resuming, it will be conducted in a precautionary manner that does not put visitors at risk of contracting COVID-19.

Domestic tourists visiting Nyungwe and Volcanoes National Parks are required to test negative for COVID-19 within 48 hours prior to visiting these attractions.

According to RDB, a private test center has been set up at Petit Stade, Amahoro National Stadium in Kigali, by appointment only. “Other test centers outside Kigali will be communicated as demand grows,” reads RDB

All visitors traveling by charter flights are expected to test negative for COVID-19within 72 hours prior to arrival. Tourists will take a second COVID-19 test prior to visiting any tourist attraction.

Commenting on the re-opening of tourism, Belise Kariza, the Chief Tourism Officer at RDB said:

“Rwanda’s tourism industry is adapting to create a safe environment for travelers and operators, in order to thrive in these unprecedented times. We encourage all travel enthusiasts and nature explorers to take advantage of this unique opportunity to venture out and experience the beauty and adventure that our country has to offer.”