Rwanda Puts Western Town of Rusizi Back Into Total Lockdown

Rwanda is easing lockdown in other parts of the country, but citizens misregarding the COVID-19 instructions have forced the government to put part of Rusizi district, Western Province bak into total lockdown.

On Thursday, a total lockdown was imposed on Kamembe town in Rusizi district bordering with Democratic Republic of Congo(DRC) and its surrounding sectors.

A communique from the Ministry of local government reads: “Due to the assessment of the Health Ministry, effective today, the town of Kamembe including sectors of Kamembe, Mururu, Nyakarenzo and a part of Gihundwe must Stay at Home(lockdown) for at least the next two weeks.”

“Public servants, private operators should work from home, except those offering essential services,” the communique further reads.

“Shops, markets, barber, beauty salons, garages, car wash, construction of houses and boat activities are suspended. Allowed services are those offering hygienic, food and health necessities, together with petroleum products and other essential products.”

Moreover, restaurants were also allowed to employ a limited number of workers, only for takeaway services.

Fishing and swimming on Lake Kivu are prohibited.

Unnecessary movements were banned, leaving home for non-essential motives prohibited.

Most especially, movements between the part of Rusizi district under lockdown and the rest of the district which is not under total lockdown were prohibited, except for health motives.

For the rest, the ministry requested Rusizi district citizens to keep respecting all measures that were put in place in order to prevent the COVID-19 spread, with security officials and local officials tasked to check the good execution.

Any incident can be reported on 114.

The issue of Rusizi district which borders with the Democratic Republic of Congo(DRC) attracted the government’s attention on Sunday, May 31 when 11 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed, including 5 from the latter.

The country decided to halt a decision of relaxing the COVID-19 which consisted of allowing inter-provincial/moto transport to resume.

On June 2nd, the cabinet decided to resume public and moto transport across the country except in Rusizi and Rubavu district effective June 3.