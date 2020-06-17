Rwanda Reopens Domestic, International Tourism, But with Conditions

The cabinet meeting has on June 16 allowed several more services to cautionary resume as the country continues to fight COVID-19.

A communique from the Prime Minister’s office that came after the meeting which was chaired by President Paul Kagame says that “domestic tourism, international tourism for visitors traveling with charter flights(individual or in group) will resume. Rwanda Development Board(RDB) to provide guidelines.”

Hotels that resumed businesses since may were also required to continue operating as they promote domestic tourism, and offer conference services with respect to health guidelines.

In other measures, non-contact outdoor sports will also continue, but the cabinet directed that the Ministry of Sports will share more guidelines.

Motos will continue to carry passengers, but the isolation of Rusizi and Rubavu districts in the Western Province was not lifted. Moto taxis are still prohibited in the two districts.

Similarly, inter-provincial public transport will continue, but Rusizi and Rubavu districts are still isolated.

As earlier advised, wearing face masks is highly recommended, among other safety measures.

The public was advised to stick to digital payment.