Rwanda Resumes Moto Taxi, inter-provincial Travel but Rusizi, Rubavu Remain In Isolation

The Western Province border districts of Rusizi and Rubavu will remain isolated from the rest of the country as key services including moto transport and inter-provincial travel resume.

The decision was taken at an extraordinary Cabinet meeting that was chaired by President Paul Kagame at Village Urugwiro on June 2nd.

“Motos are permitted to carry passengers except in Rusizi and Rubavu districts. This follows a recent COVID-19 assessment across the country,” a statement released by Prime Minister Dr Edouard Ngirente on June 3 reads in part.

“Public and private transport between provinces shall resume except movement to and from Rusizi and Rubavu districts. Transport of goods and cargo will continue with no more than two people on board,” it further adds.

The Cabinet emphasized that travel to and from Rusizi and Rubavu districts is prohibited after several cases were recorded in the border town of Rusizi. It is not yet clear why Rubavu was among the districts that remain closed to the rest of the country.

Under the new measures, non-contact sporting activities have been permitted, but the Ministry of Sports will share detailed guidelines.

Among the general preventive measures that will remain in place include mass screening and testing for COVID-19 nationwide, wearing of safety masks in public at all times.

Movements are still prohibited from 9 PM to 5 AM as it has been.

The Cabinet resolved that public and private businesses will continue with essential staff while other employees continue working from home.

“All resumed services must continue adhering to health guidelines from health authorities (hand hygiene, mask-wearing and social distancing). All traders are required to accept digital payments as an alternative form of payment. These measures will be reviewed after 15 days upon a health assessment,” the statement reads.