Rwanda Says It Repulsed Attack from Burundi(Updated)

The Rwandan military said it repulsed a group of armed attackers who came from Burundi, in the Southern Province district of Nyaruguru in the wee hours of Saturday morning.

According to a Rwanda Defence Force (RDF) statement, the armed group launched an offensive against an army outpost in Ruheru Sector, Nyaruguru district, which borders Burundi. Four of the attackers were killed according to the army.

“Today early morning at about 0020hrs, unidentified gunmen attacked RDF defensive position at Ruheru sector in Nyaruguru District in Southern Rwanda,” a statement said.

According to the Military Spokesperson, Lt Col Innocent Munyengango, the RDF engaged the attackers who withdrew back to Burundi.

“The gunmen attacked from Burundi and they fled back in the same direction leaving behind four of their dead and various military equipment that include weapons and communication radios. Three of our soldiers sustained minor injuries,”

In the afternoon, RDF showed some of the equipment.

“Four assailants killed, 3 captured and military equipment & dry rations marked “FORCE DE DEFENSE NATIONALE DU BURUNDI” were seized,” RDF said.

“We reassure Rwandans that action will be taken against those responsible,” the Army Spokesperson said.

He added that the attackers’ intention was to harm people inside Yanze IDP Model Village which is protected by the attached RDF position located just one kilometre from the border.

Additionally, the attacking force originated and retreated back to Burundi through Burundi Defence Force position at Gihisi in Bukinanyana commune, Cibitoke Province.

Similar attacks were launched on the same district which has part of Nyungwe Forest, in Nyabimata Sector, in June 2018. The attacks which claimed scores of people and injured many were attributed to the Front de Liberation National (FLN) which was led by a one ‘Maj’ Callixte Nsabimana.

Nsabimana, who was arrested and deported to Rwanda in April 2019, said in court that they were facilitated by the late Burundian President Pierre Nkurunziza’s government, to cross over from Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and establish bases in Burundi from where they launched the attacks, which were also repulsed.

Nsabimana, who is currently on trial, facing 16 terror and treason-related charges, said that they were backed by several countries in the region including Uganda, from where they recruited.