Rwandair Upholds Suspension of Commercial Flights

Rwanda’s National carriers, Rwandair has announced a prolonged suspension of commercial flights into the country despite a recent cabinet meeting opening tourism and hospitality activities including holding meetings in hotels.

The cabinet on June 16 reopened domestic and international tourism. However, international tourists allowed are only those on charter flights.

The airline said that Rwanda’s airspace remains closed to commercial flights in order to curb the spread of Covid-19 into the country.

“Rwandair will, therefore, extend the temporally suspension of passenger flights until the restrictions (on Coronavirus) are lifted,” the airline said in a statement this June 17, 2020.

However, the airline also said that customers who have previously made bookings (Rwandair tickets) have the option to rebook with the airline and fly in on a later date at no extra costs or request for a travel voucher if not sure of their travel dates.

“Affected customers may contact Rwandair via reservations or their travel agents if their booking was not made directly with the airline. Further updates will be provided in 15 days,” Rwandair said on twitter.