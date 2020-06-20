Second Time In A Week: Rwanda Confirms 41 New COVID-19 Cases

It has been a very challenging week that leaves Rwandans wondering when the country could see light at the end of the tunnel.

The Ministry of health confirmed 41 new COVID-19 cases, the biggest number that comes for the second time this month.

The first time, June 14, the same number was confirmed amidst a series of huge figures.

“New cases were driven by the Rusizi and Rusumo clusters,” writes the Ministry of health in the daily update this evening.

The same clusters located in the Western and Eastern Provinces respectively have been reporting huge numbers of new cases as business goes as usual in other areas.

Today’s update brought the number of confirmed cases to 702 while 357 patients recovered, including 6 on Saturday. There are still 343 active cases.

“The highest number of cases recorded were due to the big number of tests conducted in Rusizi district and the cross-border truck drivers,” tweeted Dr. Sabin Nsanzimana, Dr. General Rwanda Biomedical Centre(RBC) this evening adding “The numbers remind us that we should not relax because COVID-19 is still there, but for sure, we shall win the battle.”

Since the virus spread in Rwanda on March 14,2o20, the country reported 2 COVID-19 deaths.