Sponsored: GCS Conducts COVID-19 Prevention Campaign In Nyarubaka

Global Civic Sharing (GCS), a South Korean sponsored development organization has embraced COVID-19 prevention campaign among its beneficiaries community.

The two-day-long COVID-19 prevention campaign was conducted in several villages in the southern province between June 3-4.

Among the markets where the COVID-19 prevention campaign was conducted include the Gitare market which gathers twice a week.

“Other COVID-19 prevention measures have been observed well, but social distancing remains a challenge most especially in markets. We closed other market entrances and remained with one for market attendees to wash hands,” Fidele Gatete, executive secretary of Gitare cell said.

“Gitare is among markets that convenes many people from different parts of the country. We are worried about the safety of our residents. They have to at least know how dangerous the virus is.”

Gitare is among several rural grocery markets in the southern province.

“This COVID-19 prevention campaign will help us to reach a big number of people,” Gatera said.

The COVID-19 prevention campaign also rotates in twenty-nine (29) villages of Nyarubaka including Gaserege, Kigusa, Kigarama, and Rwintanka village.

Other villages are Nyagihamba, Kabongo, Ruhuha, among others.

Like the recorded information, brochures also explain ways of transmitting coronavirus, signs and symptoms, and prevention.

Apart from the COVID-19 prevention campaign, GCS donated food items including 2.5tons of maize flour, 2.5 tons rice, and soaps.

Other items donated by GCS are 10 mobile hand washing stations, over 6000 face masks, among others.

All the donated COVID-19 response items worth over Rwf10milion were donated to about 500 families of Nyarubaka sector.

“Everybody has been telling their own stories about coronavirus and the information was false, but the campaign has educated us about how we can prevent the spreading of the virus. We have also got face masks, we got markets freely, and we feel safe now,” Emanuel Bigiruwenda, one of the beneficiaries, said.

“I thought COVID-19 transmits through the air, which is wrong, sometimes I even feared moving out for the evening walk. At least now, we have true information.” Bigiruwenda said.

The COVID-19 prevention campaign conducted by GCS fits in several efforts by the Rwandan ministry of health that aims at combating the spreading of the virus.

Those include; wearing the protective face mask, keeping one meter distance from others in the public, washing hands or using hand sanitizers, etc.

“GCS Rwanda chose to organize an awareness-raising campaign about COVID-19 prevention simply because we wish that Nyarubaka Community knows better all information about this global pandemic,” Aimable Twagirayezu, a project manager at GCS said.

“We were aware that some families have been affected, that is why we donated food as emergency support food security. Besides, we plan to organize an awareness-raising campaign through Radio to continue to update Nyarubaka and Kamonyi residents about proper preventive measures.”

“All of our COVID-19 response in line with supporting the central and local government to fight this disease and continuously assist our beneficiaries and the community at large,” Twagirayezu added.