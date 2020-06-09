UNMISS Pays Tribute to Rwanda’s COVID-19 Victim Mbabazi

The Head of Mission of the police force in South Sudan Peace Keeping mission(UNMISS) has sent a message of condolence to Rwandans at large and the family of late Police Constable Mbabazi Enid who succumbed to COVID-19 on June 2 after contracting the virus while on mission.

The message of Unaisi Bolatoly Vuniwaga said that they were sadneded by the death of Mbabazi 24, at her early age.

“I very much regret the death of Mababazi Enid who was one of Rwandan contingents in the UN Peacekeeping mission in Malakal, South Sudan,” she said.

She specified that Mababazi was on mission with her 240 colleagues until May 24 when she fell sick and was first treated in the host country and transferred to the home country – Rwanda later on.