Updated – ‘RNC’ Militia Case: Seven New Suspects Bring Total to 32

Seven suspects including low ranking Rwanda Defence Force (RDF) soldiers have been added on the list of 25 suspects accused of working with a click terror groups operating in the DR Congo.

The soldiers (with ranks of private and corporal) and two civilians today appeared dressed in their army uniforms, before the military court in Kanombe to face charges of deserting the army,

They include Privates- Dieudonne Muhire, , Champagnat Igitego and Jean Bosco Ruhinda (who is still at large), and Corporals- Viateur Kayiranga, Jean Bosco Dusabimana, and civilians- Pacifique Muhire and Richard Nzafashwanimana.

These add to a group of 25 suspects accused of dealing with a terror group known as the Rwanda National Congress (RNC) to plot terror activities on Rwandan territory, especially with the aim of overthrowing the current government.

These include one Maj(Rtd) Habib Mudathiru who pleaded guilty to the charges, while others told court in previous hearing, that they were conned into joining the terror forces with promises of getting well-paying jobs in Burundi where most of them were initiated before joining terror operations manned in DR Congo as the command center.

Trial of 25 terror suspects Monday morning started in substance, while the new suspects heard their charges read to them for the first time.

Among the new suspects, Pvt Dieudonne Muhire, who is charged for deserting the army and recruiting other civilians into the terror groups, denied the allegations and asked court to consider transferring him from the Kanombe military detention to a military prison at Mulindi as he awaits trial.

Trial of 25 terror suspects Monday morning started in substance, while the four new suspects heard their charges read to them.

All the 32 suspects face the same charges except the new twist in the case which involves Pvt Muhire deserting the army.

After examining charges of 20 of the 32 suspects in the ‘RNC Terror Case’ the military court judge, Lt Col Bernard Hategekimana adjourned the case hearing will to this Tuesday.