Africa’s Best Universities 2020: South Africa Leads Continental Rankings

South Africa is leading the top 200 best universities in Africa in 2020, according to Unirank.

UniRank is an international higher education directory and search engine featuring reviews and rankings of over 13,600 officially recognized Universities and Colleges in 200 countries.

On the list, the University of Pretoria, University of Cape Town, University of the Witwatersrand, University of Johannesburg and University of KwaZulu-Natal, all South African based universities have been ranked in the top five.

The Universiteit Stellenbosch also South African based came on the sixth position, University of Nairobi seventh, University of Lagos eighth while North-West University also from South Africa came on position nine.

Cairo University sat at the bottom of the best 10 universities in Africa.

In the East Africa region, Kenyatta University in Kenya was ranked sixteenth and Makerere University – Uganda in 20th position.

The three last universities on the list include the Muhimbili University of Health and Allied Sciences in Tanzania on the 198th position, Université Hassan 1er in Morocco 199th, and Adekunle Ajasin University – Nigeria, 200th.