Ange Kagame Sends Message of Gratitude to Local Medics Who Helped Her Deliver

The First Daughter Ange Kagame has thanked Doctors and Nurses at King Faisal Hospital, Kigali, who helped her deliver her first born last Sunday and thanked everyone who congratulated her and her husband Bertrand Ndengeyingoma upon welcoming their baby girl.

From having her honeymoon in Rwanda and giving birth in a local hospital, Ange Kagame defied the common practice of children of African Heads of States spending their honeymoon or giving birth in western countries by ‘keeping it Rwandan’ in both incidences.

The 26-year old, President Kagame’s only daughter, took to Twitter to thank the medics who helped her in the course of delivering. Sources at the team indicate the team was led by Col. Dr Eugene Ngoga, one of the country’s leading Obstetrics and Gynaecology Specialists.

“Thank you very much to everyone that sent our growing family very kind congratulatory messages. We are blessed to be this little angel’s parents,”

“To the incredible team of Doctors, Nurses & Midwives @kfaisalhospital-Thank you very much for making our experience and stay what it was. We were in great hands. God bless you all,” she tweeted.

President Paul Kagame announced the birth of his first grand child on Monday, pointing out that himself and the family were elated by the birth of the baby, congratulating Ange and her husband Ndengeyingoma.

“Since yesterday we are very happy and ‘officially’ grandparents. Congratulations A&B!! ..:):):) What a joy!?” Kagame wrote on his twitter handle,” adding that the first time is even more exciting

The duo tied the knot on July 6, 2019 in a private wedding, in Rwanda, while the traditional give away ceremony, known as ‘Gusaba’ was in December 2018 at President Kagame’s country home near Lake Muhazi in Kayonza district.

Both the President and the joyous couple have since received hundreds of congratulatory messages on social media from Rwanda and beyond.