Bruce Melodie Signs Rwf 50M Deal 

Fresh hit maker Bruce Melodie continues to harvest millions from his catalogue through advertising various products.

On July 29, the singer signed a commercial deal worth a staggering Rwf 50M to advertise Brok, a Poland beverage.

The multi-award winner came to sign the contract accompanied by socialite ShaddyBoo, who is also rumored to be among the brand ambassadors on social media.

While speaking to the media fraternity, the marketing manager of Brok explained why they picked Bruce Melodie as their brand ambassador.

“Bruce Melodie got many topping projects currently and as a company that wants to market our new product in Rwanda, he is a real deal. We also have an extensive plan to work with more celebrities like artists, comedians, models and socialites,” says Ndahimana Emmanuel, the marketing Manage in Rwanda.

Brok beer has been on the local market for a few months now and it contains 5% alcohol.

Speaking to the press, Bruce Melodie revealed that the deal shows that Rwandan artists are doing well and it’s time for the corporate world to use them to market their products.

“It’s a signal that artists are doing a great job and it’s high time for business people to work with us and make use of our voices to entice consumers to buy their products,” says Bruce Melodie.

Bruce Melodie has been reaping millions from corporate companies for years especially from telecommunication giants and banks.