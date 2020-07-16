Cabinet Makes New Appointments In Key Gov’t Institutions

A Cabinet Meeting chaired by President Paul Kagame on Wednesday, which reviewed and updated measures against New Coronavirus also made appointment in key government institutions.

In the Ministry of Health, Zacharie Iyakaremye was appointed Permanent Secretary, replacing Dr Jean Pierre Nyemazi, who took a leave of absence from the position in January.

Dr. Vincent Rusanganwa was appointed the Head of Faculty Recruitment and Academic Partnership Department in the Human Resources for Health Secretariat while Joseph Shema was made the Head of Teaching Coordination and Quality Assurance Department in the Human Resources for Health Secretariat

Still in the Ministry of Heath Nicole Jabo was appointed the Advisor to the Minister of Health Esperance Kwizera became the Advisor to the Executive Secretary for Human Resource for Health Secretariat.

In the Ministry of Infrastructure, Armand Zingiro was appointed the Managing Director Energy Utility Company Ltd (EUCL) while the Ministry of Foreign Affairs registered the biggest number of appointees to head different departments.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MINAFFET) appointees are:

1. Mr. KUBWIMANA RUGAMBA Eric, Division Manager, Americas, UN &

International Development Organizations

2. Mr. BUKUZAGARA Francis, Division Manager, African Affairs

3. Mr. KAMUSIIME Fredrick, Division Manager, EAC and Eastern African Affairs

4. Ms. BASOMINGERA Candy, Division Manager, Communication

5. Mr. MUSEFANO Bonny, Director, Northern and Western Europe

6. Ms. RUGASAGUHUNGA Yvette, Director, South and East Asia

7. Ms. MAZIYATEKE UWIMBABAZI Sandrine, Director Rwandan Community Abroad

In other appointments, Gilbert Mucyo was confirmed as the Division Manager of the Office of the Government Spokesperson, which is also under MINAFFET.

Similarly, Dr Charline Mulindahabi was appointed the Rwanda Management Institute (RMI) Director General, replacing Amb. Wellars Gasamagera, who was appointed Ambassador to Angola in July 2019.

Dr Mulindahabi will be deputised by Kizito Habimana, who was appointed the Deputy Director-General.

Elsewhere, Teddy Mugabo was appointed the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Rwanda Green Fund (FONERWA) while Jean Pierre Mugabo was made the Director General of Rwanda Forestry Authority.

The cabinet also made key appointments in Rwanda Water Resources Board (RWB), which also got a new board chaired by Sir David King. Similarly, FONERWA also got a new board that will be chaired by Rachel Kyte.

In other appointments, National Electoral Commission (NEC) also got a new Vice Chairperson Nicole Mutimukeye and two commissioners namely Faustin Semanya and Uwera Kabanda Francoise.