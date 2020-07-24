Construction of New Classrooms At Good Pace – Education Minister

Date to re-open schools is yet unknown, despite the probable date of September this year; the earlier hope that by this time, COVID-19 will be contained is vanishing.

However, preparations for the next academic year are on high gear.

Among others, the country is building 22,500 new classrooms to make sure that during the education new normal, the ratio of students to teacher would be on acceptable standards.

The student-teacher ratio stands at 59:1 in Primary and 29:1 in Secondary or 46:1 average in both levels.

Dr Valentine Uwamariya, the Minister of Education visited several sites in Huye district on Friday and shared a message of satisfaction.

“Construction works are at a good pace,” she said.

This fiscal year 2020/2021, the government allocated Rwf77.8 billion to construction and renovation of classrooms across the country.

Before schools reopens, the government also targets to recruit 29000 new teachers for primary, secondary, and Technical and Vocational Education Training (TVET).