COVID-19: 37 New Cases, Numbers Resurging In Rusizi

Rwanda has confirmed 37 new COVID-19 cases according to an update of the Ministry of health on July 29 which may suggest that cases are resurging in Rusizi, the district of the Western Province where movements within were resumed last two weeks.

The update indicates that 15 cases were recorded in Rusizi district and 13 in Kigali city from contacts of positive cases and returning residents isolated on arrival. Another 6 cases were recorded in Nyamasheke district and 3 others in Rulindo which started registering numbers this week.

Rusizi district had recorded 5 cases on July 28 and 2 on July 26 at the start of this week. However, the district had recorded another 16 cases at the end of last week.

The cabinet on July 29 maintained movements within Rusizi. No movement to/from Rusizi is allowed, except in the transport of goods.

Today’s update increased the total number of confirmed cases to 1963 including 922 active cases.

The recoveries increased to 1,036 including 31 patients that recovered on July 29. No new fatality, except the previous 5 deaths that were registered between late May and Mid July.

Worldwide, COVID-19 numbers are even worsening. The July 29 update indicates 17,132,177 total confirmed cases and 668,382 deaths.