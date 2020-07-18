COVID-19: A Good Friday as New Cases in Rwanda Decline and A Baby is Born

Friday was not exactly a bad day for Rwanda in the fight against New Coronavirus as the number of cases registered decline to 12 from 38 on Thursday.

The day was characterised by good news as a 41-year pregnant woman undergoing COVID-19 treatment in Rubavu district gave birth to a bouncing baby boy.

The expectant mother delivered at Rugerero Health Centre, which is a COVID-19 treatment centre in the Western Province district according to Rwanda Biomedical Centre (RBC). Both mother and child are doing well.

On Friday, 12 new cases were registered out of 3,432 tests, while 41 people recovered. Total cases are now 1,485 of 811 have recovered. Active cases are now 670.

Speaking to the media on Friday at Kigali International Airport, the Director-General of RBC, Dr Sabin Nsanzimana said that currently all sources of new infections in Rwanda are known and under control.

Ahead of the reopening, Dr Nsanzimana said that the trends of the virus have been identified and knowing how it has evolved, not only in Rwanda but also globally has been vital in informing how it can be controlled.

The 12 new cases were all identified in the high-risk isolated cluster in the City of Kigali. There were no upcountry cases recorded, which could be a good sign, though the distribution of new cases seems to fluctuate from time to time.

Rwanda has so far conducted 203,790 tests. Globally New Coronavirus Cases have reached 14,167,797 while deaths now stand at 598,263. Some 8,415,913 people have recovered from the virus.