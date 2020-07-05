COVID-19: Hope As Recoveries in Rwanda Exceed Active Cases

For the first time in nearly one month, the number of New Coronavirus recoveries exceeded active cases on Sunday following 44 new recoveries.

This took total recoveries to 567 while active cases are now 535 including 13 new cases that were recorded on Sunday, out of 3,279 tests conducted over the last 24 hours.

The Sunday update brought the total cases to 1,105.

Eight of the new cases were registered in Rusizi while 5 are in the City of Kigali.

According to Dr. Sabin Nsanzimana, the majority of the recoveries were registered in the southwestern district of Rusizi.

“Today, 44 people recovered, 38 of them are from Rusizi district. This means that recoveries have once again exceeded active cases. We wish them a speedy recovery,” Dr Nsanzimana explained.

So far Rwanda has conducted 160, 550 tests countrywide. Three people have so far died due to COVID-19.

The country has been slowly and gradually reopening key services in the economy. On July 4, the government announced that it will reopen airports to commercial flights on August 1 following the closure of all borders in March.

Beginning last week, authorities embarked on mass testing in Kigali to assess the presence of the virus in the communities.

Parts of Rusizi and Kigali however remain in lockdown following the detection of the New Coronavirus.

Globally, Coronavirus Cases have reached 11,503,704 while deaths are 535,641.

So far 6,523,111 recoveries have been recorded. However a global spike in new infections has sent a warning that countries could be on the verge of registering the highest number of cases as states relaxed measures.