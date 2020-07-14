COVID-19: Rwanda Confirms 41 New Cases

Rwanda has confirmed 41 new COVID-19 cases as a new week starts with big numbers.

The cases were largely detected in controlled areas.

“Kigali:22 (includes high-risk isolated cluster), Nyabihu:8 (cluster of police station detainees),” reads part of the update of July 13.

Six more cases were identified in Nyamasheke: district and five others, in Rusizi district which is now under total lockdown.

This brought the total confirmed cases to 1378 cases and 664 active cases.

Of the total confirmed cases, 710 have recovered, including 26 on Monday.

On July 12, Rwanda recovered the 4th COVID-19 victim, an old man aged 78 years old.

The government on Monday started inspection of churches to ascertain their readiness before reopening.

As of Monday July 13, the world had registered 13,207,775 cases and 574,528 deaths.