COVID-19: Rwanda Confirms 4th Death

Rwanda’s Ministry of Health has reported that the fourth person has died of COVID-19.

“New death is 78-year old man,” the Ministry said in its daily report on Saturday, July 11.

The first victim, 65 years old truck driver was confirmed on May 30 and, the following week – June 3rd, another victim died.

The latter was a 24-year old policewoman who was serving abroad where she fell ill with COVID-19 and was repatriated home in critical condition for intensive care.

The 3rd victim on July 1 was a 52 years old RDF officer who got COVID-19 serving abroad and had an underlying condition.

On Saturday, the overall number of COVID-19 confirmed cases increased to 1,299 including 47 new cases registered out of 4,060 tests that were conducted on Saturday, July 11.

“Kigali:43 (includes Kigali Transit Centre cluster,” reads the update. There were also two new cases in Nyamasheke-Western Province and one case in Rusizi and Kirehe respectively.

Apparently, the Rusizi cluster which was replaced under total lockdown since June 4 has been dealt with.

There have been 663 recoveries in Rwanda since March 14 when the first COVID-19 case was reported. They include 28 patients who recovered on Satruday.

Active cases are 632.

In the world, COVID-19 cases reached 12,750,791 while deaths were 565,300.