COVID-19: Rwanda Confirms 69 New Cases

Rwanda has confirmed the second biggest number of COVID-19 cases since the pandemic was tested in the first person on March 14, 2020, and villages under lockdown in Kigali and Nyamasheke are the most affected.

The Ministry of Health confirmed a total of 69 new cases. The biggest number of cases ever was 101 that were confirmed on June 22.

“Kigali:34 & Nyamasheke:16 testing in villages under lockdown), Rusizi:16, contacts of previously confirmed positives,” reported the Ministry. There have also been identified one case in Kirehe and Rwamagana respectively.

This brought the number of total confirmed cases to 1,821 and the active cases 898.

Moreover, 918 people recovered from COVID-19 including 11 on Sunday. Five deaths were recorded since the pandemic outbreak four months ago.

On July 7, the country had also registered another big number with 59 cases, and 54 on July 18.

The country has been re-introducing some villages in total lockdown, whenever needs arose. In the lockdown are some villages of Nyamasheke and Rusizi – Western Province respectively and Nyamagabe in Southern province.

There are also some villages of the city of Kigali-Kicukiro and Nyarugenge district. The lockdown has always been followed by big numbers, which may explain that the location of the cases is being controlled.

On Saturday, August 1, Rwanda will open its skies for commercial flights. Rwandan airports and the national carrier – Rwandair are finalizing preparations to increase safety.

International brand hotels have also started encouraging bokings for tourists who want to visit Rwanda after more than four months of commercial flight suspension.

As for education, it is not yet decided whether the next academic year will open in September as earlier wished. The Prime Minister Edouard Ngirente said early this week, that the cabinet will take the last decision mid-August.