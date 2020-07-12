COVID-19: Rwanda Records 38 Cases In A Weekend of Surging Numbers

Rwanda on Sunday recorded 38 new cases of New Coronavirus out of 3,898 tests conducted, in a weekend of increased numbers and one death. The new cases follow 47 on Saturday and 42 on Friday -the good news being that the new cases are recorded in controlled places.

In other good news, Rusizi district recorded zero cases on Sunday in what could be a good sign for the South western district bordering Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and Burundi, whose parts remain under lockdown as part of the measures to contain the spread.

Of the 38 new cases, Kigali registered the biggest number, with 29, who the Ministry of Health said include a cluster of police station detainees. The virus has continued to manifest itself in detention centres around the country, the most recent cases being in Ngoma and Nyabihu districts.

Rubavu recorded 5 cases, Kirehe 2, Nyamagabe 1 while 1 case was of a truck driver isolated on entry. It is the second day in a row Kigali has recorded the highest number, with 43 on Saturday, as the city becomes the new axis of the virus.

With Rusizi returning zero cases and instead Rubavu registering more cases, officials believe the Rusizi outbreak which started in June, leading to the isolation of at least 5 sectors in the district is becoming stable.

In other good news, 21 people recovered on Sunday, bringing total recoveries to 684, still outnumbering active cases which are at 649.

On Friday, President Paul Kagame spoke about challenges that have emerged in the regional management of New Coronavirus cases, hinting on the lack of harmonisation in the management of cross border cases, yet countries are seemingly not at the same level of management.

Globally, cases continue to spike, reaching 12,979,995 cases worldwide, with 569,918 deaths registered. Countries including US, Brazil, India and Mexico continue to see a rise in new deaths. So far 7,559,445 people have recovered from the virus globally.