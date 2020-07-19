COVID-19: Rwanda Registers 43 New Cases As Churches Reopen

Sunday, July 19 was a good day for the Christian community and others who were allowed to return to their respective areas of worship.

Face mask on, social distancing a must, and other measures to fight COVID-19 were observed in churches that were allowed to start despite the gathering being reduced by the social distancing.

Meanwhile, numbers continued to increase.

Rwanda on Sunday confirmed 43 new COVID-19 cases ending a week that was characterized by big numbers, including 51 cases on Saturday.

The biggest percentage of the Sunday figures is from Kigali.

“Kigali:34 high-risk isolated cluster,” writes Ministry of health on the update tweet. Rusizi returned 3 cases, Rubavu:3, Rutsiro:1, Nyabihu:1 and Nyamasheke:1.

The statistics, on Sunday brought the number of total confirmed cases to 1,582 while recoveries have increased to 834 including 15 recoveries that were registered on Sunday.

There are still 743 active cases while deaths are five, including an 88-year-old woman on July 18.

The world has registered 14,576,093 COVID-19 cases and 607,243 death.