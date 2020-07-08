First Lady of China Supports Rwanda’s Efforts to Fight COVID-19

The office of the First Lady of Rwanda has received a donation of medical supplies from the First Lady of the People’s Republic of China, Professor Peng Liyuan, to assist Rwanda in the fight against #COVID19, especially vulnerable groups.

In the support that was received yesterday in Kigali, the Government of the People’s Republic of China donated 18,000 disposal medical masks and 120 infrared thermometers to the Rwandan Government.

The ceremony was held at CAMERWA, where Ms.Xing Yuchun, Political Counselor in the Chinese Embassy in Rwanda handed over the donation to Mrs Radengonde Ndejuru, Advisor to the First Lady and Rwanda Biomedical Center’s DG, Dr Sabin Nsanzimana.