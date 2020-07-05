Former Prime Minister Pierre Damien Habumuremyi Arrested Over Financial Crimes 

Rwanda Investigation Bureau (RIB) has confirmed that the former Prime Minister Dr Pierre Damien Habumuremyi has been arrested for committing financial crimes committed as President of the Board of Trustees of the Christian University of Rwanda.

RIB told this reporter on Twitter that “It is true, Dr. Habumuremyi has been arrested in conjunction with offering unbanked cheques”.

RIB did not share more details on this. However, earlier this afternoon, Igihe.com quoted the institution saying that Habumuremyi who is currently the chairman of Chancellery for Heroes, National Orders and Decoration of Honour was arrested on Friday.

The media house reports that Habumuremyi issued these cheques in several instances, in order to keep his university running after it faced financial difficulties in the past years.

He even allegedly reached an extent to borrow money on black market, commonly known as ‘Banque Lambert.’

Habumuremyi is owner of Rwanda Christian university which, according to our earlier reports is on verge of seeing its licence withdrawn over quality.

Issuance of a bouncing cheque is punishable under article 373 of the Rwandan penal code with a jail sentence of two to five years.

Igihe.com reported that besides Habumuremyi, Prof. Egide Karuranga, Vice-chancellor of University of Kibungo(UNIK) was also arrested over misuse of university funds and nepotism.

UNIK was closed indefinitely last week over poor quality of education. The University owes a huge amount of money to its partners and staff, according to earlier reports.