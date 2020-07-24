Former Tanzanian President Benjamin Mkapa Passes On

The United Republic of Tanzania has announced a-7 day mourning period following the passing of its third President Benjamin William Mkapa on July 23.

Late Mkapa at age of 81 passed away at Muhimbili National Hospital in Dar ES Salam, the capital city of the East African country, but the cause of his death is not yet made public.

Several dignitaries and the ordinary people from Tanzania and across the world have paid tribute to Mkapa for his contribution to a prosperous Tanzania and East African Community and his love for humanity at large.

President John Pombe Magufuli of Tanzania, in his message in Kiswahili said that Tanzania lost a cornerstone.

“I will remember him for his great love to the country, how he feared God, and his hard-working spirit to build our economy,” part of the message from Magufuli reads.

“May you Reast in Eternal Peace.”

In 2006, Mkapa found the Benjamin William Mkapa Foundation (BMF), a Trust and non-profit organization, whose aim to supplement and complement the development efforts of the Government of the United Republic of Tanzania.

The Foundation was established after the launching of its first initiative known as the “Mkapa Fellows Programme” in July 2005.

Benjamin William Mkapa was born on November 12, 1938. He was the third President of Tanzania, in office from 1995 to 2005.