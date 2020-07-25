How Rwanda Offered to Take In Stateless Amin Hassoun  

Rwanda on Friday confirmed receiving a stateless man born in Lebanon to Palestinian parents who has been at the centre of an emigration-related case upon completing his prison sentence, a government statement said.

“The Government of Rwanda has received, on humanitarian grounds, Adham Amin Hassoun, a stateless person, who was relocated from the United States after completing a prison sentence,”

“Mr. Hassoun was relocated to Rwanda earlier this week in accordance with the 1954 Convention on the Status of Stateless Persons, which defines a stateless person as someone who is not considered as a national by any state. He willingly accepted to be relocated and settled in Rwanda,” a statement issued by the Government of Rwanda on Friday reads.

It added that the Government of Rwanda has previously received stateless persons from various parts of the world and reiterated its full commitment to the 1954 Convention on the Status of Stateless Persons, to which it is a signatory.

A Protracted Legal Battle

Adham Amin Hassoun is a Lebanese-born Palestinian who was convicted and imprisoned for 15 years and 8 months in the United States as a conspirator of José Padilla, an American initially held as an enemy combatant for supplying aid to terrorists.

Until his deportation to Rwanda, federal authorities in the U.S wanted to jail indefinitely and his evacuation to Rwanda brought to an end a protracted immigration case that was fought out in a federal court in the U.S.

According to reports in the U.S, Federal authorities had argued that they had the power, under an anti-terrorism Patriot Act, to keep Hassoun detained indefinitely as he awaited deportation but required proof that Hassoun was dangerous.

His lawyers maintained that there was not clear due process procedure to that determination within the immigration system.

In June, U.S. District Judge Elizabeth Wolford ruled that federal authorities had failed to prove that Hassoun was dangerous, ordering for his release.

Hassoun was supposed to be released from prison in 2018 after serving nearly 15 years for terrorism-related crimes.

After he completed his prison sentence, he was held for deportation, but authorities had been unable to find a country to deport him to, until Rwanda offered to take him in. His lawyers described the decision to deport Hassoun as a legal victory after many months of detaining him illegally.

“After 18 years of imprisonment and nearly 1½ years detained unlawfully under the Patriot Act, he is now a free man,” Jonathan Manes, one of Hassoun’s Lawyer’s, told the media.

His lawyers and different rights’ bodies wrote to different countries requesting them to allow Hassoun to be deported there and that is how Rwanda came in.

The 58-year-old has been detained at the Buffalo Federal Detention Facility in Batavia, New York. He was convicted in 2007 of conspiracy to murder, kidnap and maim people in a foreign country.

On his sentencing, the judge noted that there were no alleged American targets and that he was assisting organizations that he thought were helping the plight of Muslims.

Hassoun moved to the U.S in the late 1980s and was first arrested in 2002 for overstaying his visa. In August 2007, he was convicted, along with Padilla, of conspiracy and material support charges and sentenced to a prison term of 15 years, 8 months.

He however completed his sentence early in 2017 for good behaviour but he was not immediately deported as there was no country to deport him to immediately, with authorities opting to hold him indefinitely until last month when a Judge ruled that he should be released.

The American Civil Liberties Union, a rights advocacy body which took part in the legal battle to end Hassoun’s continued imprisonment, despite completing his sentence.

The 1954 Convention relating to the Status of Stateless Persons requires that stateless persons have the same rights as citizens with respect to freedom of religion and education of their children.

For a number of other rights, such as the right of association, the right to employment and to housing, it provides that stateless persons are to enjoy, at a minimum, the same treatment as other non-nationals.

The Convention also upholds the right to freedom of movement for stateless persons lawfully on the territory, and requires States to provide them with identity papers and travel documents.