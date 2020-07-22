I Was Working Undercover – Amalon Reappears On Music Scene

Rubavu born upcoming artiste Amani Bizimana alias Amalon resurfaces on the music scene with a new song dubbed ‘Ngirente’ after seven months of silence.

Amalon explained that he went MIA (missing in action) to compose, write and produce quality music for his fans but not quitting music as some rumors had it.

The 1K Entertainment young artiste disclosed the information while unveiling his new audio ‘Ngirente’.

“I was busy composing songs and before the outbreak of Covid-19, I had released new audio and video dubbed Single featuring Uganda’s Weasel Manizo. Yes, I slowed down musically in the faces of people but I was cooking quality music for them undercover and it’s ready to be served,” says Amalon.

Recently while appearing at KT Radio’s Dunda show, 1k entertainment honcho admitted that Amalon reduced the speed of releasing songs and warned that soon he will bombard music fans with new hits.

Arguably, Amalon is one of the multi-talented young musicians with strong vocals accompanied with extra musical talents like composing, writing and producing songs in Rwanda.

Early 2019, Amalon surprised established artistes and his peers when he shared stage with Nigerian Grammy award winner Burna Boy.

He stormed the stage and sung his then popular song Byakubaho which drove the audience nuts as they were singing the song along with him without flipping any word, hence earning himself a seat in the circle of promising future artistes.

The deep-voiced singer promised to release hit after hit despite the industry being on halt due to Corona pandemic.

Amalon has songs under his belt like Byakubaho, Delira, Single, Impanga and other featured songs like Karibu.

Amalon was born in 1996 in Rubavu District. He went to Camp Kigali for his primary education, before joining ETO Kicukiro and completing his high school studies at Kagarama High School in 2013.