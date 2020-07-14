Ministry of Labour Approves 1,038 Teachers As Recruitment for 29,000 More Starts 

The Ministry of Public Service and Labour (MIFOTRA), has approved 1,038 teachers that passed recruitment exams last year, as a mass recruitment exercise starts on July 14, 2020.

The approved teachers (1,038) have been put on the waiting list, ready to be employed in the academic year 2020/2021, after they passed tests in December 2019.

“Pursuant to the presidential order No. 064/01 of 16/03/2020 establishing statutes governing teachers in the nursery, primary, secondary, and technical and vocational schools, especially its article 20 related to the responsibility of the ministry of public service, considering that the presidential order No. 064/01 of 16/2020 mentioned above was published in the Official Gazette on 16/03/2020 when the mentioned waiting list was still valid for two more months,” the letter from MIFOTRA to REB accessed by KT Press reads.

“I would like to inform you that in line with special statutes governing teachers in a nursery, primary, secondary and technical and vocational schools, the waiting list of 1,038 successful candidates on the teaching and school leadership positions will remain valid for the period of 20 more months starting from 16th March 2020 due to the publication of the presidential order No. 064/01 of 16/03/2020 mentioned above,”

“We regard to the management of teachers waiting list, the ministry of education and Rwanda Education Board (REB) will fulfill that role until the recruitment of teachers is fully integrated personnel and Payroll Information System (IPPIS) to allow the recruitment system to be used in teachers’ recruitment and thereafter feed automatically the waiting list whenever there is recruitment.” The letter reads.

Today, recruitment will resume after it was halted in March due to COVID-19 pandemic, according to REB.

REB aspires that about 29,000 teachers for primary, secondary, and Technical and Vocational Education Training (TVET) would be recruited in this process in comparison to the 7000 teachers in earlier target.

“The fresh exercise of recruiting teachers starts tomorrow[today], we have put two recruitment centers in each district, respecting COVID-19 preventive measures of social distancing. Each room will accommodate 15 candidates,” Dr. Irenee Ndayambaje, Director General of REB.

“The government is building new classrooms with expectations of new children enrolling in September, so these teachers will be on the waiting list to be placed in any school wherever needed be,” Dr. Ndayambaje said.

In March this year, REB had announced the recruitment of 7,214 teachers including 3,799 teachers for primary, 3,417 destined to secondary and 386 teachers were to be recruited for TVET schools. But this number has been quadrupled to 29,000 to alleviate students to teacher ratio.

The recruitment intends to bridge the student-teacher ratio which stands at 59:1 in Primary and 29:1 in Secondary to an average of 46:1 in both levels.