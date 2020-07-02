Nel Ngabo Dedicates Maiden Album to Rwanda’s Liberators

R&B’s new kid on the block Nel Ngabo real name Nelson Byangabo Cyusa has dedicated his first-ever music album ‘Ingabo’ to soldiers who struggled through thin and thick to liberate Rwanda including his soldier father.

Nel Ngabo opted to launch the album virtually on Saturday 4th July when Rwanda will be celebrating liberation Day to honor living and fallen heroes who shed blood for the freedom of Rwandans.

While speaking to KT Press, Nel Ngabo explained that he couldn’t wait until covid-19 lock down slows down to launch.

“I know we are facing bad days because of this pandemic but, I couldn’t wait to show all liberators especially soldiers how much I appreciate their sacrifice to give us a country like Rwanda,” Ngabo said.

“It is actually the reason why I called the album Ingabo to honor soldiers who faced harsh conditions in the bush to liberate our country. It couldn’t be any day apart from 4th July.”

Nel Ngabo’s father is one of those brave soldiers that liberated the country and he confessed that the album will be a gesture of thanking him for being a good parent and for having shared with his peers the burden to liberate the country.

“I know being a soldier who serves for the interests of people at any given time is not a joke. I thank my father for saving time to bring me in the world and for being such loving daddy.”

The new album will feature 13 tunes of Nel Ngabo’s solo songs including songs like Yamotema, Gake, Boss, Ntibikabe featuring other musicians.

Given his talent and good management of Kina Music, Nel Ngabo has teamed up with established artists like Knowless Butera, Platini P, Dj Miller(RIP) and Igor Mabano.

The 22-year music star was signed by Kina music in 2017.

Nel Ngabo is one of the promising artists with strong vocals. With only 3 years in the industry, his music is already appreciated by local music fanatics.

The show will be live-streamed on designated social platforms like MK1 Tv youtube channel.