Rwanda Confirms 38 New COVID-19 Cases

Kigali’s cluster has continued to drive the increase in COVID-19 cases with 30 out of 38 new cases coming from the capital city.

Fortunately, the cases from Kigali are concentrated in one controlled place, not scattered across the city.

“Kigali: 30 cases from Kigali high risk isolated cluster,” reads part of the communique from Ministyr of health on Thursday.

Nyabihu district which has been having big numbers, from Western Province, had 7 cases and Kirehe district in Eastern Province bordering with Tanzania registered one case.

No case was identified in Rusizi district which saw the lockdown eased by cabinet meeting yesterday,

Dr Sabin Nsanzimana, Director General of Rwanda Biomedical Centre(RBC) said on Wednesday that the district is registering success stories in the fight against COVID-19.

“COVID-19 Epi situation in @RusiziDistrict is improving, we commend continuous efforts of local leaders,population&response teams @RwandaWest,” he said.

The new cases brought the total number of confirmed cases to 1,473 including 699 active cases.

Recoveries constitute the biggest cases with 770 recovered patients, including 18 on Thursday.

There has been 4 victims of COVID-19 including a police and a military officer resspectively who were serving in peacekeeping mission at the time when they contracted the virus.

The list also includes two old men aged 65 and 78-year-old respectively.

The country has so far conducted 200,358 tests.

The number of COVID-19 cases from across the world on Thursday reached 13,894,038 while deaths increased to 590,999.