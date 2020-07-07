Rwanda: Daily COVID-19 Cases Surge, 59 Registered on Tuesday

The number of daily New Coronavirus cases in Rwanda spiked on Tuesday after the Ministry of Health reported 59 new cases, the majority of which are in the City of Kigali.

The news cases emerged out of 2,871 sample tests in 24 hours, with 49 of the 59 new cases appearing in Kigali alone.

The Ministry of Health explained that the positive cases were mainly detected in Kigali Transit Centre, which is used to hold truck drivers who are transiting through Rwanda to neighbouring countries especially the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

Others are residents of the villages in Kicukiro and Nyarugenge district which are still under lockdown to avoid the spread of COVID-19.

Similarly, 5 cases were detected in Rusizi district, 3 in Nyamasheke, 1 in Kirehe district and 1 in Nyagatare district.

The Ministry also reported 20 new recoveries, bringing total recoveries to 595. Recoveries still exceed active cases which are 574.

The new numbers bring the total new coronavirus cases in Rwanda to 1,172. Rwanda plans to reopen airports for commercial flights on August 1. Officials maintain that the cases are under control, with the new infections coming from known places.

Rwanda Biomedical Centre (RBC) is yet to announce the results of recent mass testing in the City of Kigali. The Government has also issued guidelines to be followed by places of worship ahead of reopening.

Globally, a spike in COVID-19 numbers has been attributed to relaxed measures which have triggered many infections in what could be a second wave.

Coronavirus Cases worldwide have reached 11,848,509 while deaths are now 543,609 and recoveries stand at 6,813,741. Experts have warned that the situation could get worse before it gets any better.