Rwanda Gets New Entrant in Cement Manufacturing

Prime Cement Ltd, a new cement factory under construction in Musanze – Northern Province is set to put a new cement brand made in Rwanda on the market next month – its managers have said.

The factory is expected to use volcanic rocks among its key raw materials to alleviate the gap in cement demand, which gap the existing Cimerwa, Rwanda’s sole cement factory failed to bridge.

“Preparations are on high gear; most of the equipment and machinery are in their place and a few remaining are on their way from Mombasa. No wonder, we shall be on the market next month,” said Eric Rutabana, one of the factory managers.

As of the capacity of cement, Rutabana said that they will start with 50,000 tons of production per month or 600,000 tons per year.

He said: “the performance of the factory will depend on how the client will appreciate our products, but we are sure that they will love our cement.”

The new factory comes with a promise to give cement at relatively lower price with a sac going at Rwf 9000 compared to Rwf 12,000 currently.

The Rwf 63.6 billion factory will be the first competitor of Cimerwa whose major shareholder is South African Pretoria Portland Land Cement(PPC) which promised to produce at least 600,000 tons annually but never managed.

“We hope that with our coming to the market, the cement prices will be reviewed downward. Sincerely speaking, the existing price is beyond purchasing power on the local market,” Rutabana said.