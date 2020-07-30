Rwanda Maintains Curfew in Place As Gov’t Cautions People on Social Gatherings

A cabinet meeting chaired by President Paul Kagame has cautioned people against complacence and emphasized the existing measures against the New Coronavirus outbreak which will remain in place until further notice.

The meeting which convened on Wednesday cautioned people against illegal social gatherings in homes or public places which remain a potential risk for the spread of the virus while movements to and from the Western Province district of Rusizi remain prohibited.

“The cabinet reaffirmed the need for increased vigilance in implementing COVID-19 preventative measures and called on the public to avoid unnecessary movements including visiting friends and family,” a cabinet statement issued by the Prime Minister Dr. Edouard Ngirente reads.

Among other things, the meeting agreed that mass screening and testing for COVID- 19 will continue nationwide while face masks must be worn in public at all times.

“All resumed services must continue adhering to health guidelines from health authorities (hand hygiene, mask-wearing, and social distancing). All traders are required to accept digital payments as an alternative form of payment,” the directives added.

The cabinet further maintained the curfew in place, prohibiting movement between 9pm and 5am while places of worship may resume for main services but in accordance with guidelines issued by the Ministry of Local Government.

The Government further said public and private businesses will continue to work with essential staff while other employees will continue working from home.

Tourism reopens

The cabinet further confirmed that Kigali International Airport will reopen on August 1 as part of the resumption of tourism activities but land borders remain crossed except for goods and cargo.

“Hotels shall continue operations and are encouraged to participate in domestic tourism promotion and offer conference services. All services offered must be in adherence with health guidelines,” the cabinet statement reads.

Despite reopening of tourism activities, bars, nightclubs and other entertainment hotspots are not allowed to reopen yet as they are considered risky hotspots for infections.

Similarly, while non-contact outdoor sports are permitted, gyms and spas shall remain closed.

Schools remained closed till September when the government will decide on the way forward while all gaming activities remain on hold.

In other developments, the Cabinet was briefed on the Rwanda Vision 2050. In the same light, the government approved the National Land Use and Development Masterplan.

Also, in the offing is a policy on School Sports which was approved as well as the Presidential Order governing Rwanda Correctional Service (RCS).