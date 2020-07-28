Rwanda Records Biggest Number of Recoveries Since COVID-19 Outbreak

Rwanda has recorded the biggest number of COVID-19 recoveries since the first case was confirmed on March 14.

The Ministry of Health wrote in the daily update – July 27, that 57 patients recovered on Monday, thus bringing the total number of recoveries to 975 against 899 active cases.

This is out of a total of 1879 confirmed cases and 5 deaths.

On Monday, however, the number of confirmed cases showed that the battle to COVID-19 will remain for longer.

There have been 58 new COVID-18 cases and Kigali is the most affected, according to the update.

The tracking team tested 55 new cases from Kigali “in the regions under lockdown”.

There have also been 2 new cases in Rusizi and 1 Musanze.

Worldwide, the total number of COVID-19 confirmed cases has increased to 16,600,730 and the deaths, 655,201.