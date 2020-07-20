Rwanda Registers 47 New COVID-19 Cases

Rwanda has registered 47 new COVID-19 cases exclusively from Kigali as fight intensifies.

It seems Kigali is becoming the next place where to turn the guns after Rusizi and Kirehe which have been registering the biggest numbers in a couple of weeks.

The Ministry of Health said that the cases involves “Residents of the high-risk zone in Kigali that is undergoing mass testing.” The new cases brought the total number to 1629 COVID-19 cases including 786 active cases and 838 recoveries(including 4 on Monday), while total deaths stand at 5 cases.

These numbers come at a time where the ministry of health, local government, commerce and the National Police were thankful to the Rwandan community, durimg a talkshow at the public television.

They said that on a general perspective, the community respects the guidelines, despite some who are still violating.