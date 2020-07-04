Rwanda to Reopen Airports On August 1

The Rwandan government has announced it will reopen airports for commercial flights on August 1, following the closure of all borders in March due to the New Coronavirus outbreak.

The Ministry of Infrastructure announced Saturday that the airports, including Kigali International Airport (KIA) will reopen, weeks after the country reopened tourism and hospitality services.

“Rwanda’s airports will reopen for scheduled commercial flight operations on 1 August 2020,”

“To ensure the safety and health of passengers, crews and staff, airport operations will adhere to guidelines developed by the Ministry of Health and recommendations of the ICAO Council on Aviation Recovery Taskforce,” the Ministry said in a statement.

The Ministry said all passengers. including those in transit will be required to show proof of COVlD-19 PCR negative test from a certified laboratory, taken within 72 hours of arriving in Rwanda.

“For passengers entering Rwanda, a second PCR test will be conducted upon arrival, with results delivered within 24 hours during which time they will remain in designated hotels at own cost,” the government said.

Rwanda closed its airports to commercial flights on March 20, 2020 and reopened it to private and charter tourist flights on June 17, 2020.

Rwanda’s airports have put in place measures needed for a safe environment in light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The measures include hand sanitizers, physical distancing markings, disinfection of the airport and equipment, airport staff well trained on Infection Prevention and Control (IPC) measures, and comprehensive guidelines to ensure safe operations.

The government of Rwanda said it will keep the public updated on measures as the situation caused by this Pandemic changes.

New normal of travel

Passengers planning to travel to Rwanda have been encouraged to familiarize themselves with the new procedures at the airport, especially, about the norms of social distancing, minimum touch, baggage limitations, COVID-I9 status declaration, E-payment, and the requirement to use only authorized taxis.

“Passengers are therefore advised to arrive at the airport at least 3 hours before a flight,” a government directive said, adding that passengers will be required to complete a Passenger Locator Form before arriving in Rwanda.

“The form will be found on the Directorate General of Immigration and Emigration website,” the Ministry said, adding that in regard to tests, all passengers who test positive or come from areas where there is confinement will not be allowed to travel.