Rwanda Will Be Cautious Ahead of Reopening Schools in September – PM Ngirente

That schools will open in September 2020 is still a wish, not a schedule as earlier suggested.

The Prime Minister of Rwanda Dr. Edouard Ngirente said while updating the Parliament on COVID-19 fight, that the country will weigh out on the COVID-19 trends to decide whether to reopen schools in September or to push the event to a latter date.

At the parliament, PM Ngirente’s answer was triggered by the concern of lawmakers.

“Children are missing each other; one will tell you I miss so and so and when I see them, I will hug them big time,” said MP Ruku Rwabyoma adding:” I am very much concerned with the plan to reopen schools in September when we still have so many COVID-19 cases. Won’t it be exposing our children?”

Rwabyoma understands that with 50 children in one class, social distancing won’t even be possible.

Supporting the idea, MP Frank Habineza added that in the first place, the infrastructure that will allow the schools to reopen are not yet ready.

The government started a project to build 22,000 new classrooms to prepare the reopening of schools.

The schools are not yet ready, he suggested.

And for Christine Mukabunani, “the government needs to find an alternative to classes because it is practically impossible for children to go to school any time soon.”

The Prime Minister answered that the government has given itself until mid August to take the last decision in regard to the school reopening.

“We actually said that schools would not reopening before September, but opening by September or a later date is still subject to discussion,” PM Ngirente said.

“Starting schools is crucial; they are little children-we can not rush the decision to reopen. We shall be really careful about it.”

As earlier suggested by the MPs, Prime Minister Ngirente said that”decision to reopen will also depend on the readiness of 22,500 new schools under construction across the country.”

Schools are closed since March 16, 2020. Several arrangements to study online have been proposed at the school level as far as private schools are concerned.

The Rwanda Education Board(REB) also explored several options including Radio and TV programs and content that was uploaded on the website.

Some Youtube content by REB is also available.

The population in Rwanda’s Public schools is worrisome in some schools with some 80 children in the same classroom.

There are more than 2.5 million pupils and 800,000 students in Primary schools and Secondary schools of Rwanda respectively.