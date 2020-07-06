Rwandair Schedules Two Repatriation Flights from UK

Rwandair has confirmed another round of special repatriation flights for Rwandans living in the United Kingdom (UK) who want to return home.

Yvonne Makolo, the CEO of Rwandair told KTPress that the repatriation flight operations will be conducted on July 10th and 24th, 2020.

“It’s the regular repatriation flights we’ve been doing since May. We don’t have the final numbers since people are still buying their tickets,” Makolo said.

The move means that Rwandair will be operating repatriation flights from London Heathrow and Brussels, Belgium, for Rwandan citizens, legal residents and students currently stranded in the UK.

Currently Rwanda has partially opened its airspace to entry of special flights (including chartered planes for tourists) but on condition of passengers undergoing mandatory Covid-19 tests upon arrival at Kigali International Airport.

However, those wishing to return to the UK will have to wait a little more, pending an earlier announcement in May, in which the Rwandan High Commission in London said these repatriation flights will be no return flight from Kigali to London.

Rwandans who want to return to the UK will have to wait for the UK to lift the current Covid-19 travel advisory and use the advantage of Rwanda fully opening air travel schedules effective August 1st.