Rwandan Flag to Be Flown at Half-Mast to Mourn President Mkapa

President Paul Kagame has declared a three day period of national mourning during which the National Flag and the Flag of the East African Cimmunity will be flown at half mast, a communique signed by Prime Minister Edouard Ngirente reads.

This is, “in solidarity with government and the people of United Republic of Tanzania during this time of grief following the demise of His Excellency Benjamin William Mkapa, the third President of the United Republic of Tanzania.”

Former President Benjamin Mkapa died on July 23rd in Dar Es Salam – Tanzania.

The communique further reads, that the three-day mourning period will start from Monday 27th July to Wednesday 29th July.

“We remain in solidarity with the people and the government of the United Republic of Tanzania as well as with the family of the late President Mkapa,” the communique reads.