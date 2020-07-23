Rwf300m Recovery Fund for Creatives to be Launched

Stakeholders in the Cultural and Creative Industry are set to benefit from a Rwf300 recovery fund to be launched by the government and partners this Friday

The initiative dubbed the ‘Cultural and Creative Industry (CCI) recovery plan’ is a partnership between ArtRwanda –Ubuhanzi project, the Ministry of Youth and Culture, the Rwanda Language Academy of Language and Culture (RALC) and Imbuto Foundation.

It will be launched through Friday, July 24, online, through the ArtRwanda – Ubuhanzi YouTube channel. The initiative will come as a relief to members of the cultural and creative industry which is among the hardest hit by the New Coronavirus outbreak.

The CCI recovery Plan will support enterprises and individual artists operating in Rwanda, to recover from the setbacks caused by COVID 19 pandemic.

“A 300,000,000 Rwf grant window has been opened to promote initiatives that will reach and support the development of the Cultural and Creative Industry,”

“This Grant will be managed by Business Partners Network, a local business accelerator, which will review applications and provide a 6-month service period to selected projects,” an announcement ahead of the launch indicated.

Through this Recovery Framework, the Ministry of Youth and Culture also aims to deliver training to 300 artists in skills to boost their ability to digitize commerce of their various products leverage the available technology infrastructure and services that facilitate growth of e-commerce in Rwanda.

According to available information, the CCI recovery Plan will focus on supporting 7 federations namely, Rwanda Music Federation, Rwanda Film Federation, Rwanda Plastics Arts Federation, Rwanda Writers Federation, Rwanda Beauty and Fashion Federation, Rwanda Traditional Dance Federation and Rwanda Performing Arts Federation.

The ArtRwanda – Ubuhanzi is a nationwide talent search project implemented by Imbuto Foundation in collaboration with the Ministry of Youth and Culture and the Rwanda Academy of Language and Culture. It was launched in 2018 with the aim of identifying and supporting young and talented Rwandans within the creative arts industry.