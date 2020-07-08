Sponsored: Updated Education Sector of StarTimes ON to Serve Users of All Ages

Recently with launch of various educational content, StarTimes ON, the streaming media platform APP applied by 20 million+ users across Africa, can better serve the users of all ages with the updated Education Sector.

For the children under 12, the Homeschooling programme can always be an assistant for parents to join the kids in learning of social knowledge, science, handcraft, painting and dance.

Except for the regular curriculum videos and audios from local education channels and organizations, there are more international sources available now, coming from Atom Learning channel based in Britain, including Math, English, Verbal Reasoning and Non-verbal Reasoning for middle school students.

The collaboration with Association of African Universities has brought the training courses in universities, mainly covering the vocational skills, career planning and interview skills. For those entering or already participated in society life, the courses can be taken as reference or guidance. Meanwhile, for the minor groups such as uneducated women speaking local languages, the practical courses from UNESCO can help with their literacy and life skills.

As an expansion of knowledge for adults, the documentaries on the newly launched channels Discovery science and Discovery animal will be fascinating choices. Highlights in July and August include an engineering stunt called Incredible Constructions, which follows the construction of the world’s most incredible engineering projects and an Animals Stunt unpacking the mystery behind remarkable and peculiar animal behaviour.

The education sector of StarTimes ON has been updating frequently these days for the well-being of the audience longing for knowledge. Keep an eye and have a try!

StarTimes

StarTimes is the leading digital TV operator in Africa, serving 13 million DVB subscribers and 20 million OTT users in 30+ countries. StarTimes owns a 600+ channels’ content platform combining African local channels (75%) and international channels (25%, including Chinese channels 1.5%). The company’s vision is “To ensure that every African family can access, afford, watch and share the beauty of digital TV”.

