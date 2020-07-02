US Commits $ 643.8M to Rwanda’s Vision of Self Reliance

Rwanda and the United States Government, represented by the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) have signed a five-year financing agreement to commit to Rwanda’s development efforts.

The signing was done at the offices of the Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning (Minecofin) by USAID Rwanda Mission Director, Leslie Marbury and Rwanda’s Finance Minister, Dr. Uzziel Ndagijimana.

The commitment is detailed in a document called a Development Objective Grant Agreement (DOAG)- aligned in the three pillars of Rwanda’s National Strategy for Transformation of Economic Transformation, Social Transformation, and Transformational Governance.

“This support to Rwanda by the United States Government will prioritize Health, education, private sector growth and governance which are key areas of our National Strategy for Transformation (NST1). It is much relevant and equally important in the implementation of our COVID-19 Socio-Economic Recovery Plan,” said Dr. Ndagijimana.

USAID said this is an integral part of the funding, as well as its long-standing support to Rwanda, to help combat global pandemics like COVID-19, and support the economy from negative effects caused by pandemic-related disruptions.

“With this funding, the United States maintains its commitment to a strong and mutually beneficial partnership with Rwanda as it works to achieve its own goals,” said USAID’s Mission Director Leslie Marbury at the signing.

USAID works closely with Rwanda government, civil society, the private sector and communities to build on decades of progress and advance Rwanda’s self-reliance. The goal of the partnership is to strengthen human capital, foster a robust private sector, and build accountable institutions.