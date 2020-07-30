USA Donates Ventilators Worth Rwf1Bn To Rwanda 

The United States of America through the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) has donated 100 ventilators worth Rwf1billion to Rwanda to fight against COVID-19 pandemic.

The American made Zoll portable critical care ventilators with latest technology to help Covid-19 patients to breathe were received by the minister of health Dr. Daniel Ngamije at Medical Procurement and Production Division (MPPD) headquarters in Kigali City on Thursday 30, 2020.

The 100 donated ventilators find existing 87 similar ventilators that gave Rwanda a powerful tool to treat Covid-19 critically ill patients.

For patients whose lungs are not working adequately due to Covid-19 or other severe respiratory illnesses, this equipment( will be life-saving, according to Dr. Ngamije.

“They will be distributed in Covid-19 treatment centers to save lives, they will complement the existing efforts to treat patients. This is an immense contribution during unprecedented moments,” Ngamije said.

“The ventilators will be distributed in four Covid-19 treatment centers and 10 government hospitals across the country, we shall make sure that they are distributed and installed as soon as possible to be used,” Dr. Ngamije further said.

The donated ventilators found a pledge of Rwf10billion by the United States of America to Rwanda to support efforts of the fight against Covid-19. The pledge targets strengthening clinical care systems on treating coronavirus and disseminating health messages to prevent the spread of the virus.

“These ventilators are critical to Rwanda’s response to Covid-19. They will save many lives and have been made specifically for Rwanda. We shall continue to work with USAID and Rwanda biomedical center(RBC) to make sure that they are distributed,”

“We shall also make sure that doctors and nurses are trained no how to use these ventilators effectively. The United States is Rwanda’s health partner. Both countries also work together to test, prevent, and combat HIV/ AIDS.”Peter H. Vrooman, ambassador of the United States of America in Rwanda said.