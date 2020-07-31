Yvan Buravan Denies Deserting New Level

Pop star Yvan Buravan refutes ongoing rumor that he quit New Level recording house, but admits there are some changes made secretly to the previous contract with New Level management.

This comes following gossip doing rounds on social media platforms and tabloids claiming that Buravan decided to drop the label that raised him from rugs to riches.

Speaking to KT Press, Buravan revealed that he is still under New Level management but they had to change some elements in the previous contract.

“Where did you hear that from? It’s a rumor because I am still under New Level management. However, we had to change some elements in the contract I have with them and we want to keep it low out of media,” says Yvan Buravan

This is not the first time news about Yvan Buravan quitting the label circulated. In 2017, Buravan left New Level when the contract ended and started working solo for some good time until both parties sat down and negotiated to renew the contract.

The Low Key hit maker has been working with New Level recording house since 2015, when he broke onto the music scene.

New Level music house helped him achieve a lot through his music career including working on his maiden album Love Lab. It also played a big role for Buravan to win the Prix Découvertes RFI 2018 award which came with a token of 10,000 Euros cash.

It’s not a guarantee for an artiste to stick with a record label due to the fact that it discovered or lifted his or her career, but sometimes artistes are forced to quit when contracts end, not favorable or grow up to start their own music labels.

New Level management has molded various artists from grass to glories like Yvan Buravan, Active Crew and many more.

It remains one of the recording houses that are still respected by musicians for its skills and support towards fresh talents.