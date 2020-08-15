Cabinet Resolutions: Schools Will Remain Closed

The most awaited cabinet decision about schools reopening has been made; Schools will remain closed to allow sufficient time for further health assessment and thorough preparedness for the resumption of in-person classes, the cabinet meeting that was chaired by President Paul Kagame at Urugwiro village decided on August 14.

The cabinet added that remote learning continues to be encouraged and should be strengthened.

No tentative date was suggested to replace the date of September that was initially suggested until July when it became obvious that COVID-19 pandemic was still severe to an extent that allowing schools to reopen in September would be too risky.

Among the preparations that are required for schools to reopen is the construction of an estimated 22,000 classrooms across the country and additional infrastructure that are needed in fight against COVID-19 including clean water.

The government is also printing 8 million books destined to launch the new program where the language of instruction will become English, replacing Kinyarwanda.

Recruitment of new teachers is also going on with 29,000 new teachers expected, among others.

In other resolutions, the cabinet said that all services that were opened will continue to operate while respecting measures that are meant to prevent COVID-19 including washing hands, wearing correctly the face mask, avoiding movements between 9 PM and 5 AM, and embracing digital payments in all transactions.

Land borders will remain closed but cargo, returning Rwandans and legal residents will be allowed.

“All returnees will be subjected to a mandatory quarantine in accordance to health guidelines at their own cost,” the communique reads.

Bars, gyms and indoor sports will remain closed.

Rusizi district in the Western Province is will remain isolated to the rest of the country, except for cargo and transport of goods. However, movements within the district will continue. Rwandair, the national carrier, earlier on the day announced the resumption of its route Kigali-Kamembe, the Rusizi town.

Another decision in regard to air transport is that passengers arriving to Kigali International airport must present a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken within 120 hours prior to departure and should comply with health guidelines.

Workers in both private and public services will continue to work from home with only 50% working from the office.