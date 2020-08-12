COVID-19: 8th Victim Is 37 Year Old As Rwanda Registers 3 Deaths in a Week

Rwanda has registered the 8th victim of COVID-19, a situation that may suggest that the general public should bear in mind that the pandemic is becoming even severer.

The victim is a 37-year old man who passed away in Kigali, according to the Ministry of health.

He follows two other COVID-19 victims who passed away during the weekend last week-August 8 and 9 respectively.

He is also the second youngest after the policewoman who died at 24 on June 3.

Following 86 recoveries on August 11, another 46 patients also recovered on Wednesday, August 12, which reduced the number of active cases to 657 and the total recoveries increasing to 1524.

On Wednesday, the country registered 18 new cases, bringing the total confirmed cases of COVID-19 to 2189.

Health officials have expressed concerns that the community is loosening on respecting measures aimed at fighting COVID-19.