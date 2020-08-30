COVID-19: Active Cases Outnumber Recoveries Again

The Country saw this coming. The medical practitioners spared no efforts, the government put in place all it takes for the citizen to stay safe, donors/partners kept coming in for support, but some missing dots, especially among the community has increased the spread even more.

On Saturday, the country reported 101 new COVID-19 cases, increasing the total confirmed cases to 3843.

This also brought the number of active cases to 1923 compared to 1904 recoveries(including 39) on Saturday, August 29.

The COVID-19 battle which was taking a clear orientation and was void of uncertainty started being complicated on August 16 when it was discovered that two big markets in Kigali- Nyarugenge city market and Nyabugogo grocery market-Kwa Mutangana were a source of widespread due to vendors’ carelessness.

The markets were followed by the closure of more businesses, including the prohibition of public transport between Kigali and other districts of the country among other serious measures.

On Saturday, the local government put in place the fines that correspond to any violation of the COVID-19 guidelines.

Not wearing the face mask, unproper wearing of the later, refusal to abide with electronic payment move, among others, are punishable now.

Back to the latest update, out of the 101 new cases, 65 positive cases were detected from the Kigali’s market cluster, and 27 cases from Rusizi in high risk groups.

Rusizi has been in the limelight since June.

Rubavu had 4 cases and Gisagara 3, while Muhanga and Karongi had 1 case respectively.