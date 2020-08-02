COVID-19: Police Provides Platform to Facilitate Movement of People With Late Flights

Rwanda National Police (RNP) has provided an online platform to help people with late departure and arrival flights to facilitate their movements past curfew hours.

The online platform www.mc.gov.rw or the feature codes *127# helps the applicant to get a ‘clearance pass’ for the traveller, driver and the automobile to be used.

RNP spokesperson, CP John Bosco Kabera said that the online facility is already open to applicants.

“We remind all residents of Rwanda that effective August 3, 2020, all those going or coming from Kigali International Airport after 9PM will be required to produce the clearance pass to Police officers enforcing the curfew for easy movement,” CP Kabera said.

How to apply

Whether applying through www.mc.gov.rw or the Unstructured Supplementary Service Data (USSD) *127#; the applicant will be required to fill in their full particulars, telephone number, automobile plate numbers and the timeframe when the automobile will be on the move, and the flight number.

“For those arriving, their applications will be processed by hotels where they will be accommodated but in circumstances where an individual has to go out of the facility where he or she is accommodated, either going to their homes or for other emergencies past the curfew hours; the pass will be applied individually,” CP Kabera said.

He reminded that the applicants will as well be required to produce their flight tickets.

“Besides seeking the movement clearance, the applicants are also reminded to observe all other safety and hygiene directives including compulsory wearing of facemask, washing or sanitizing hands and social distancing,” CP Kabera said.

Police officers, he said, will be on the road to facilitate them.

For further information, the public or those falling under this category, are urged to call 0788311606, for assistance.